Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock Closes up 0.07% on Thursday Trading

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) closed the day trading at $28.17 up 0.07% from the previous closing price of $28.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501502 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AEHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 250.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when SPORCK ALISTAIR N sold 960 shares for $27.08 per share. The transaction valued at 25,999 led to the insider holds 12,651 shares of the business.

SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES sold 30,000 shares of AEHR for $846,300 on Apr 06. The Director now owns 59,668 shares after completing the transaction at $28.21 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Erickson Gayn, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,000,000 and left with 569,064 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEHR now has a Market Capitalization of 761.73M and an Enterprise Value of 725.36M. As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $40.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AEHR traded about 1.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AEHR traded about 768.1k shares per day. A total of 27.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.64M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 4.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.38% and a Short% of Float of 17.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $22.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.71M to a low estimate of $21.3M. As of the current estimate, Aehr Test Systems’s year-ago sales were $20.29M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.2M, an increase of 117.40% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.09M and the low estimate is $100.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.