Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Stock Closes down -9.09% on Thursday Trading

After finishing at $1.54 in the prior trading day, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) closed at $1.40, down -9.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6536426 shares were traded. AGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3801.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 28, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

On December 16, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when AGENUS INC bought 100,200 shares for $0.95 per share. The transaction valued at 95,100 led to the insider holds 21,595,047 shares of the business.

AGENUS INC bought 21,473 shares of AGEN for $26,246 on May 04. The 10% Owner now owns 21,494,847 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On May 03, another insider, AGENUS INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 128,689 shares for $1.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 138,843 and bolstered with 21,473,374 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 435.59M and an Enterprise Value of 320.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGEN has reached a high of $3.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5718, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2624.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 304.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.86M. Insiders hold about 8.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AGEN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 19.55M with a Short Ratio of 19.55M, compared to 24.64M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.72% and a Short% of Float of 5.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.92.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $23.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.72M to a low estimate of $21.3M. As of the current estimate, Agenus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.93M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.95M, an increase of 5.20% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $98.02M, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $123.66M and the low estimate is $91.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.