Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Stock Price Peaks at $278.62 During Trading

The closing price of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) was $276.55 for the day, down -1.57% from the previous closing price of $280.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1234536 shares were traded. APD stock price reached its highest trading level at $278.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $274.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of APD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $335.

Vertical Research Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $328.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Major Sean D sold 485 shares for $313.00 per share. The transaction valued at 151,803 led to the insider holds 14,275 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APD now has a Market Capitalization of 63.37B and an Enterprise Value of 68.90B. As of this moment, Air’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APD has reached a high of $328.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $218.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 285.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 279.07.

Shares Statistics:

APD traded an average of 983.82K shares per day over the past three months and 966.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 222.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.96M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.72M, compared to 1.92M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, APD has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.21. The current Payout Ratio is 63.40% for APD, which recently paid a dividend on May 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1081:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.99 and a low estimate of $2.85, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.14, with high estimates of $3.23 and low estimates of $3.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.55 and $11.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.4. EPS for the following year is $12.56, with 22 analysts recommending between $13.03 and $11.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.46B to a low estimate of $3.13B. As of the current estimate, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.19B, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.63B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.25B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.7B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.23B and the low estimate is $12.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.