Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Shares Rise by 12.50% to Close at $2.16

The closing price of Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) was $2.16 for the day, up 12.50% from the previous closing price of $1.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3514855 shares were traded. ALTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8199.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALTO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when NATHAN GILBERT E bought 10,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 17,100 led to the insider holds 573,909 shares of the business.

NATHAN GILBERT E bought 10,000 shares of ALTO for $18,100 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 563,909 shares after completing the transaction at $1.81 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Graham Auste M, who serves as the Gen. Counsel, VP & Secy of the company, bought 2,700 shares for $1.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,995 and bolstered with 65,935 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALTO now has a Market Capitalization of 97.69M and an Enterprise Value of 148.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALTO has reached a high of $5.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6694, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1813.

Shares Statistics:

ALTO traded an average of 1.13M shares per day over the past three months and 1.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.47M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 2.54M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $306.53M to a low estimate of $290M. As of the current estimate, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s year-ago sales were $362.19M, an estimated decrease of -17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $304.01M, a decrease of -9.80% over than the figure of -$17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $311.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $297M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.