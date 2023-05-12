AMC (AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) closed at $5.34 down -2.73% from its previous closing price of $5.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13386451 shares were traded. AMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $4.50.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on October 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Antara Capital LP sold 955,190 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,451,889 led to the insider holds 154,451,533 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC for $1,907,764 on May 02. The 10% Owner now owns 155,406,723 shares after completing the transaction at $1.51 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,500,000 shares for $1.54 each. As a result, the insider received 2,310,000 and left with 156,670,143 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.61B and an Enterprise Value of 14.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -157.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMC has reached a high of $16.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMC has traded an average of 33.37M shares per day and 19.82M over the past ten days. A total of 519.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 516.58M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 134.01M with a Short Ratio of 134.01M, compared to 138.84M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.85% and a Short% of Float of 28.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.22B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.28B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 13.00% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.91B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.14B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.