An average trading volume for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has been steady over the recent period.

As of close of business last night, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.18, up 6.31% from its previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182045 shares were traded. CDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CDTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, WBB Securities Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $6.25.

On March 04, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 04, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Stein Jeffrey bought 50,000 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 51,855 led to the insider holds 281,602 shares of the business.

Tari Leslie sold 7,562 shares of CDTX for $11,570 on Mar 13. The CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER now owns 190,179 shares after completing the transaction at $1.53 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Sandison Taylor, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 7,203 shares for $1.53 each. As a result, the insider received 11,021 and left with 288,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDTX now has a Market Capitalization of 97.02M and an Enterprise Value of 65.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDTX has reached a high of $2.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2951, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9440.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CDTX traded 3.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 854.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.36M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 3.55M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $18.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25M to a low estimate of $7.3M. As of the current estimate, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.11M, an estimated increase of 162.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.75M, an increase of 105.10% less than the figure of $162.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.04M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $74.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64.29M, down -22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.5M and the low estimate is $5.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -67.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.