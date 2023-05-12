An average trading volume for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has been steady over the recent period.

As of close of business last night, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s stock clocked out at $270.49, up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $270.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 922649 shares were traded. ROK stock price reached its highest trading level at $270.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $266.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ROK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $290.

On January 11, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $378.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on January 11, 2022, with a $378 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when MILLER JOHN M sold 556 shares for $279.09 per share. The transaction valued at 155,175 led to the insider holds 4,281 shares of the business.

Gangestad Nicholas C sold 1,975 shares of ROK for $581,142 on Mar 02. The Sr. VP and CFO now owns 7,757 shares after completing the transaction at $294.25 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Woods Isaac, who serves as the Vice President and Treasurer of the company, sold 100 shares for $294.33 each. As a result, the insider received 29,433 and left with 452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROK now has a Market Capitalization of 32.56B and an Enterprise Value of 36.43B. As of this moment, Rockwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROK has reached a high of $309.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 281.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 263.10.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ROK traded 701.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 750.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ROK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 2.8M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.60, ROK has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.87. The current Payout Ratio is 40.30% for ROK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 13, 1987 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.53 and a low estimate of $3.04, while EPS last year was $2.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.34, with high estimates of $3.59 and low estimates of $3.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.62 and $11.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.94. EPS for the following year is $12.96, with 19 analysts recommending between $15 and $12.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $2.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.44B to a low estimate of $2.25B. As of the current estimate, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.97B, an estimated increase of 17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.36B, an increase of 10.80% less than the figure of $17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.28B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.76B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.26B and the low estimate is $8.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.