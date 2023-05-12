An investigation into Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPS) closed at $0.64 down -22.20% from its previous closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1820 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564930 shares were traded. ALPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6129.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALPS now has a Market Capitalization of 20.34M and an Enterprise Value of 164.24M. As of this moment, Alpine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALPS has reached a high of $7.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0200, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7081.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALPS has traded an average of 193.25K shares per day and 257.26k over the past ten days. A total of 33.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.65M. Insiders hold about 44.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.58% stake in the company. Shares short for ALPS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 189.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 35.59k on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 43.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 46.38%.