An overall feel about Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) stock in the current moment?

The closing price of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) was $112.50 for the day, down -1.74% from the previous closing price of $114.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1085787 shares were traded. H stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of H’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $125 from $130 previously.

On January 26, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $111 to $113.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $136.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $136 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Myers Malaika sold 9,378 shares for $110.59 per share. The transaction valued at 1,037,113 led to the insider holds 15,956 shares of the business.

HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL sold 31,565 shares of H for $3,533,702 on Mar 21. The insider now owns 461,000 shares after completing the transaction at $111.95 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, VONDRASEK MARK R, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 12,119 shares for $109.08 each. As a result, the insider received 1,321,941 and left with 10,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, H now has a Market Capitalization of 12.29B and an Enterprise Value of 14.68B. As of this moment, Hyatt’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, H has reached a high of $125.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.52.

Shares Statistics:

H traded an average of 908.45K shares per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.15M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.17% stake in the company. Shares short for H as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 4.05M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 9.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.48 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.93. EPS for the following year is $3.73, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.1 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.83B to a low estimate of $1.58B. As of the current estimate, Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.48B, an estimated increase of 13.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65B, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $13.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for H’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.89B, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.63B and the low estimate is $6.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.