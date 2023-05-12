Analyst EPS estimates for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) stock

In the latest session, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) closed at $2.56 down -3.03% from its previous closing price of $2.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565186 shares were traded. ABUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.

On December 17, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABUS now has a Market Capitalization of 429.19M and an Enterprise Value of 284.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABUS has reached a high of $3.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5457.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABUS has traded an average of 964.67K shares per day and 606.13k over the past ten days. A total of 161.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.15M. Insiders hold about 25.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ABUS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.96M, compared to 4.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 3.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $3.2M. As of the current estimate, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s year-ago sales were $14.24M, an estimated decrease of -56.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.16M, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of -$56.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.02M, down -35.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.75M and the low estimate is $12.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -27.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.