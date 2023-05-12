Analyst EPS estimates for Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) stock

After finishing at $42.44 in the prior trading day, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) closed at $42.01, down -1.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 822591 shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 194.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $99.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 20, 2021, and also maintained the target price at $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Howard Justyn Russell sold 20,000 shares for $40.14 per share. The transaction valued at 802,753 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Del Preto Joseph sold 1,500 shares of SPT for $59,715 on May 08. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 145,798 shares after completing the transaction at $39.81 per share. On May 02, another insider, Del Preto Joseph, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 315 shares for $48.65 each. As a result, the insider received 15,324 and left with 147,298 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.19B and an Enterprise Value of 2.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -45.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $74.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 893.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.92M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.39M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.61% stake in the company. Shares short for SPT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.23M with a Short Ratio of 7.23M, compared to 5.85M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.06% and a Short% of Float of 15.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $78.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $79M to a low estimate of $78.6M. As of the current estimate, Sprout Social Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.43M, an estimated increase of 28.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $85.33M, an increase of 30.70% over than the figure of $28.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $86.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $328.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.83M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $432.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $439.2M and the low estimate is $423M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.