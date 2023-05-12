Analysts predict EPS of -$0.1 for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)’s current quarter

After finishing at $1.86 in the prior trading day, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) closed at $1.59, down -14.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3176554 shares were traded. PLBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5700.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLBY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.

ROTH MKM reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Barton Lance sold 30,326 shares for $2.11 per share. The transaction valued at 64,030 led to the insider holds 664,276 shares of the business.

Kohn Bernhard L III sold 15,124 shares of PLBY for $31,413 on Mar 23. The CEO & President now owns 1,411,308 shares after completing the transaction at $2.08 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Riley Christopher, who serves as the General Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 7,458 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider received 15,377 and left with 214,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLBY now has a Market Capitalization of 124.20M and an Enterprise Value of 332.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLBY has reached a high of $10.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8437, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3109.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PLBY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.13M with a Short Ratio of 7.13M, compared to 6.52M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.76% and a Short% of Float of 11.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $55.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.3M to a low estimate of $51.55M. As of the current estimate, PLBY Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.41M, an estimated decrease of -14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.96M, a decrease of -14.60% over than the figure of -$14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.35M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $256.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $224.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $237.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $266.93M, down -11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $283.9M and the low estimate is $236.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.