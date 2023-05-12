Analysts predict EPS of $0.51 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)’s current quarter

In the latest session, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) closed at $56.78 down -4.17% from its previous closing price of $59.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3030459 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEM now has a Market Capitalization of 25.88B and an Enterprise Value of 26.71B. As of this moment, Agnico’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEM has reached a high of $61.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEM has traded an average of 3.26M shares per day and 2.88M over the past ten days. A total of 468.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 454.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AEM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.57M with a Short Ratio of 10.35M, compared to 12.38M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AEM is 1.60, from 1.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.83.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.29, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.69B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.58B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B, an increase of 21.10% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.74B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.25B and the low estimate is $6.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.