Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

In the latest session, CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) closed at $1.72 down -17.70% from its previous closing price of $2.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546832 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CalAmp Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on August 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $8 previously.

On December 22, 2021, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $10.

Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 24, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Cummins Wes bought 25,000 shares for $4.52 per share. The transaction valued at 112,970 led to the insider holds 3,424,059 shares of the business.

Cummins Wes bought 20,000 shares of CAMP for $88,610 on Jan 03. The Director now owns 3,399,059 shares after completing the transaction at $4.43 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Cummins Wes, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 134,442 and bolstered with 3,379,059 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAMP now has a Market Capitalization of 93.90M and an Enterprise Value of 295.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -124.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAMP has reached a high of $7.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0566, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0581.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CAMP has traded an average of 151.03K shares per day and 212.79k over the past ten days. A total of 36.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.06M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CAMP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 761.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 877.64k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $75.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $76.2M to a low estimate of $73.01M. As of the current estimate, CalAmp Corp.’s year-ago sales were $64.73M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.64M, an increase of 10.60% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.65M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $315.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $306.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $294.95M, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $315.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330M and the low estimate is $282.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.