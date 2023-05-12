Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

In the latest session, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) closed at $10.98 down -3.94% from its previous closing price of $11.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 959840 shares were traded. DO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Savarino Dominic A sold 10,000 shares for $12.25 per share. The transaction valued at 122,516 led to the insider holds 25,309 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 1.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DO has reached a high of $13.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DO has traded an average of 1.13M shares per day and 1.06M over the past ten days. A total of 101.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.28M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.14M, compared to 4.36M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $805M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.