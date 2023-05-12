Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) closed the day trading at $47.48 down -2.94% from the previous closing price of $48.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8409570 shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TWLO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $53 from $90 previously.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Shipchandler Khozema sold 9,943 shares for $63.78 per share. The transaction valued at 634,191 led to the insider holds 238,122 shares of the business.

Viggiano Aidan sold 6,226 shares of TWLO for $396,977 on Mar 31. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 213,577 shares after completing the transaction at $63.76 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, DONIO ELENA A., who serves as the President, Data & Applications of the company, sold 5,140 shares for $63.79 each. As a result, the insider received 327,876 and left with 439,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWLO now has a Market Capitalization of 11.06B and an Enterprise Value of 8.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $112.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TWLO traded about 4.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TWLO traded about 6.51M shares per day. A total of 185.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.93M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.21M, compared to 5.22M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 32 analysts recommending between $2.58 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $980.05M. As of the current estimate, Twilio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $943.35M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $968.99M.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.06B and the low estimate is $4.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.