Analysts provide stock recommendations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

After finishing at $61.81 in the prior trading day, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) closed at $61.43, down -0.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2091952 shares were traded. BUD stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BUD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BUD now has a Market Capitalization of 128.58B and an Enterprise Value of 198.50B. As of this moment, Anheuser-Busch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BUD has reached a high of $67.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 609.79M. Insiders hold about 53.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BUD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.8M with a Short Ratio of 4.80M, compared to 5.16M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BUD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.82 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.28.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.41 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.24. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.03 and $3.52.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $15.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.84B to a low estimate of $15.34B. As of the current estimate, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s year-ago sales were $14.79B, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.14B, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.88B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BUD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.79B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.1B and the low estimate is $64.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.