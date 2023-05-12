Analysts provide stock recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) closed the day trading at $95.90 down -1.98% from the previous closing price of $97.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519436 shares were traded. ASND stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASND, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $151 to $108.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASND now has a Market Capitalization of 4.68B and an Enterprise Value of 4.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 63.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 86.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASND has reached a high of $134.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASND traded about 814.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASND traded about 1.61M shares per day. A total of 57.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.29M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 123.56% stake in the company. Shares short for ASND as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 3.26M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.03.