Analysts provide stock recommendations for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) closed the day trading at $0.32 down -6.71% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0230 from its previous closing price. On the day, 599339 shares were traded. CPHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3111.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CPHI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on January 08, 2010, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPHI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.86M and an Enterprise Value of 9.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPHI has reached a high of $4.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4018, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1394.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CPHI traded about 331.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CPHI traded about 1.02M shares per day. A total of 6.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.34M. Insiders hold about 51.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPHI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 52.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 48.87k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.