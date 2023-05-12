Analyzing EchoStar Corporation (SATS)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, EchoStar Corporation’s stock clocked out at $15.31, up 1.19% from its previous closing price of $15.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630831 shares were traded. SATS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SATS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $27 from $57 previously.

On October 04, 2019, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47.79 to $44.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SATS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.51B and an Enterprise Value of 1.48B. As of this moment, EchoStar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SATS has reached a high of $24.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SATS traded 242.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 257.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.12M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SATS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 3.32M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 10.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $469.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $469.7M to a low estimate of $469.7M. As of the current estimate, EchoStar Corporation’s year-ago sales were $499.32M, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $493.4M, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $493.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $493.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SATS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.