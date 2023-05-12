Analyzing Evolus Inc. (EOLS)’s quick and current ratios

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) closed the day trading at $10.30 down -2.09% from the previous closing price of $10.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 627001 shares were traded. EOLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EOLS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On May 12, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $10.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when MOATAZEDI DAVID sold 6,110 shares for $8.47 per share. The transaction valued at 51,752 led to the insider holds 609,567 shares of the business.

MOATAZEDI DAVID sold 64,211 shares of EOLS for $543,797 on Mar 14. The insider now owns 615,677 shares after completing the transaction at $8.47 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Avelar Rui, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 14,906 shares for $8.47 each. As a result, the insider received 126,237 and left with 335,925 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOLS now has a Market Capitalization of 465.40M and an Enterprise Value of 485.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOLS has reached a high of $14.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EOLS traded about 465.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EOLS traded about 700.3k shares per day. A total of 56.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.62M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EOLS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 2.42M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $46.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.04M to a low estimate of $44.2M. As of the current estimate, Evolus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.16M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.33M, an increase of 22.80% less than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $176.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $186.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $146.59M, up 27.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $245.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $264M and the low estimate is $204.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.