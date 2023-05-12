Analyzing HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

The closing price of HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) was $15.27 for the day, down -8.01% from the previous closing price of $16.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723414 shares were traded. HPK stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HPK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 24, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 09, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.40.

On July 22, 2021, Seaport Global Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Seaport Global Securities initiated its Buy rating on July 22, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Hollis Michael L. bought 9,256 shares for $22.42 per share. The transaction valued at 207,520 led to the insider holds 249,887 shares of the business.

HIGHTOWER JACK bought 131,539 shares of HPK for $2,893,858 on Jan 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,906,011 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, HIGHTOWER JACK, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 35,399 shares for $21.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 774,530 and bolstered with 2,774,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.66B and an Enterprise Value of 3.33B. As of this moment, HighPeak’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPK has reached a high of $37.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.41.

Shares Statistics:

HPK traded an average of 227.55K shares per day over the past three months and 348.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.98M. Insiders hold about 9.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HPK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 3.13M, compared to 1.63M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 14.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, HPK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.62 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.33. EPS for the following year is $3.97, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.47 and $3.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $298.52M to a low estimate of $282.3M. As of the current estimate, HighPeak Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $201.43M, an estimated increase of 43.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $755.69M, up 62.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.