Analyzing MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $315.11 in the prior trading day, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) closed at $287.37, down -8.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$27.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1538491 shares were traded. MSTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $311.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $284.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MSTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $430.

On July 26, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $180.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Lang Timothy Edwin sold 30,000 shares for $266.76 per share. The transaction valued at 8,002,935 led to the insider holds 2,882 shares of the business.

RICKERTSEN CARL J bought 4,000 shares of MSTR for $608,000 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 4,000 shares after completing the transaction at $152.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSTR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.98B and an Enterprise Value of 6.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSTR has reached a high of $361.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 282.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 244.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 830.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 14.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.33M. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MSTR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 2.87M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.19% and a Short% of Float of 31.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$94.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $29.77 and -$2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.88. EPS for the following year is -$2.16, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$3.66.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $124.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.7M to a low estimate of $123.7M. As of the current estimate, MicroStrategy Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $122.07M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $126.75M, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $509.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $489M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $499.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $499.26M, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $517.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $532.8M and the low estimate is $508M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.