Analyzing Regency Centers Corporation (REG)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

The closing price of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) was $58.49 for the day, down -0.85% from the previous closing price of $58.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623699 shares were traded. REG stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of REG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 149.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $70 from $69 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $71.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when PALMER LISA sold 15,180 shares for $65.58 per share. The transaction valued at 995,504 led to the insider holds 106,000 shares of the business.

ROTH ALAN TODD sold 3,000 shares of REG for $198,330 on Nov 10. The Senior Managing Director now owns 10,786 shares after completing the transaction at $66.11 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, WATTLES THOMAS G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,360 shares for $63.25 each. As a result, the insider received 212,507 and left with 59,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REG now has a Market Capitalization of 10.41B and an Enterprise Value of 14.28B. As of this moment, Regency’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REG has reached a high of $69.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.66.

Shares Statistics:

REG traded an average of 824.54K shares per day over the past three months and 697.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.10% stake in the company. Shares short for REG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 2.78M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.55, REG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.04.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.14, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $328M to a low estimate of $296.08M. As of the current estimate, Regency Centers Corporation’s year-ago sales were $302.08M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $310.89M, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $330M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295.27M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.