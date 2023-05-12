Analyzing Sonos Inc. (SONO)’s quick and current ratios

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) closed the day trading at $16.14 down -23.69% from the previous closing price of $21.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16374599 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SONO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $28 from $38 previously.

On August 16, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $50.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on February 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Coles Joanna sold 905 shares for $21.40 per share. The transaction valued at 19,367 led to the insider holds 22,963 shares of the business.

Coles Joanna sold 905 shares of SONO for $17,638 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 23,868 shares after completing the transaction at $19.49 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Conrad Thomas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,792 shares for $19.24 each. As a result, the insider received 246,176 and left with 42,671 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.57B and an Enterprise Value of 2.17B. As of this moment, Sonos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 126.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has reached a high of $24.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SONO traded about 1.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SONO traded about 3.37M shares per day. A total of 127.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.59M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SONO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.79M with a Short Ratio of 11.79M, compared to 12.84M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.26% and a Short% of Float of 13.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $376.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $402.67M to a low estimate of $353.19M. As of the current estimate, Sonos Inc.’s year-ago sales were $371.78M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $370.88M, an increase of 17.30% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $418.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $340.21M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.