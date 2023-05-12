Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The price of Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) closed at $44.57 in the last session, down -4.96% from day before closing price of $46.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 628710 shares were traded. ACLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 14, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On March 14, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.

On February 13, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on February 13, 2023, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Heery Christopher sold 2,197 shares for $45.18 per share. The transaction valued at 99,266 led to the insider holds 7,795 shares of the business.

Heery Christopher sold 500 shares of ACLX for $22,500 on May 09. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 9,992 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On May 05, another insider, Heery Christopher, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 54,002 and left with 10,492 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACLX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.24B and an Enterprise Value of 2.08B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 115.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLX has reached a high of $47.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACLX traded on average about 505.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 496.42k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.95M. Insiders hold about 15.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.76M with a Short Ratio of 5.76M, compared to 5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.03% and a Short% of Float of 19.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.52 and a low estimate of -$1.09, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of -$1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and -$4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$3.19, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.54 and -$4.98.