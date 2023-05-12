Are analysts optimistic about Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock?

The price of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) closed at $2.88 in the last session, up 37.14% from day before closing price of $2.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5514275 shares were traded. ORGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ORGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on January 10, 2020, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when ERANI ALBERT sold 25,000 shares for $2.07 per share. The transaction valued at 51,772 led to the insider holds 59,223,027 shares of the business.

ERANI ALBERT sold 25,000 shares of ORGO for $51,772 on Apr 12. The 10% Owner now owns 59,223,027 shares after completing the transaction at $2.07 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, KATZ MICHAEL W, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $2.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,680 and bolstered with 76,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORGO now has a Market Capitalization of 289.90M and an Enterprise Value of 311.21M. As of this moment, Organogenesis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGO has reached a high of $6.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1285, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9759.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ORGO traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 130.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.70M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.11M with a Short Ratio of 5.11M, compared to 5.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 17.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $120.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.3M to a low estimate of $120.3M. As of the current estimate, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $121.4M, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $454.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $454.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $454.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $450.89M, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $503.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $503.3M and the low estimate is $503.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.