Are On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares too expensive at this price?

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) closed the day trading at $33.12 up 1.41% from the previous closing price of $32.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2836862 shares were traded. ONON stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ONON, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 16, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $25.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $28.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONON now has a Market Capitalization of 9.45B and an Enterprise Value of 9.18B. As of this moment, On’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 162.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 71.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has reached a high of $34.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ONON traded about 4.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ONON traded about 3.11M shares per day. A total of 317.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.69M. Insiders hold about 33.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ONON as of Apr 27, 2023 were 15.01M with a Short Ratio of 15.01M, compared to 21.86M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 41.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.75B and the low estimate is $2.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.