Are SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares too expensive at this price?

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) closed the day trading at $2.75 down -4.84% from the previous closing price of $2.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1300490 shares were traded. SCYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SCYX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on January 22, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On January 06, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 11, 2018, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCYX now has a Market Capitalization of 108.30M and an Enterprise Value of 83.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 39.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCYX has reached a high of $3.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4999, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2615.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SCYX traded about 1.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SCYX traded about 532.19k shares per day. A total of 47.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SCYX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 2.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 6.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.81 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.62 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $90.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.5M to a low estimate of $90.04M. As of the current estimate, SCYNEXIS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.32M, an estimated increase of 6,733.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.09M, up 2,121.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $261.73M and the low estimate is $32.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.