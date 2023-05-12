Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) expected to report EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) closed at $40.08 down -1.01% from its previous closing price of $40.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664892 shares were traded. ARWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On April 12, 2023, SVB Securities Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $35.

On March 21, 2023, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $27.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on March 21, 2023, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when GIVEN DOUGLAS B sold 6,500 shares for $40.90 per share. The transaction valued at 265,850 led to the insider holds 117,635 shares of the business.

Anzalone Christopher Richard sold 50,000 shares of ARWR for $1,975,792 on May 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,761,338 shares after completing the transaction at $39.52 per share. On May 03, another insider, Anzalone Christopher Richard, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 54,928 shares for $39.14 each. As a result, the insider received 2,149,882 and left with 3,761,338 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARWR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.83B and an Enterprise Value of 3.42B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARWR has reached a high of $48.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARWR has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 1.15M over the past ten days. A total of 106.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.70M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ARWR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.84M, compared to 4.96M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$1.27, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.57. EPS for the following year is -$2.99, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$4.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $43.87M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $109.8M to a low estimate of $7.75M. As of the current estimate, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.41M, an estimated increase of 35.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.6M, an increase of 34.90% less than the figure of $35.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $208M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $277.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $243.23M, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $173.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $440.1M and the low estimate is $45.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -37.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.