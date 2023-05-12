As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) offers stability

In the latest session, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) closed at $16.45 up 20.42% from its previous closing price of $13.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8113098 shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ACV Auctions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Barrington Research initiated its Outperform rating on June 10, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Mehta Vikas sold 67,252 shares for $12.14 per share. The transaction valued at 816,439 led to the insider holds 354,429 shares of the business.

ZERELLA WILLIAM sold 17,500 shares of ACVA for $212,625 on Apr 11. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 333,567 shares after completing the transaction at $12.15 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Anderson Craig Eric, who serves as the CCDSO of the company, sold 15,758 shares for $12.14 each. As a result, the insider received 191,302 and left with 215,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 1.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $14.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACVA has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 2.35M over the past ten days. A total of 157.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.06M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.03M with a Short Ratio of 9.03M, compared to 9.58M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.67% and a Short% of Float of 8.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $109.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $111.15M to a low estimate of $107M. As of the current estimate, ACV Auctions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $103.06M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.95M, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $479.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $447.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $464.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $421.53M, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $587.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $657.1M and the low estimate is $511.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.