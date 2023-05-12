Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.04

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) closed the day trading at $0.26 down -13.87% from the previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0414 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2621073 shares were traded. AWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2241.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AWH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On January 29, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 29, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Sandford Nicole bought 98,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 74,892 led to the insider holds 136,160 shares of the business.

Palmieri Valerie Barber bought 43,994 shares of AWH for $24,918 on May 16. The Executive Chair now owns 267,088 shares after completing the transaction at $0.57 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AWH now has a Market Capitalization of 47.09M and an Enterprise Value of 37.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AWH has reached a high of $1.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3772, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4573.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AWH traded about 206.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AWH traded about 502.31k shares per day. A total of 124.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.04M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AWH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 990.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 1.15M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8M to a low estimate of $2.31M. As of the current estimate, Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.89M, an estimated increase of 35.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.95M, an increase of 42.80% over than the figure of $35.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.81M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.18M, up 54.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.7M and the low estimate is $18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 88.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.