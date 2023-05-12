Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) closed at $0.59 in the last session, down -5.36% from day before closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0332 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3568952 shares were traded. ACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6278 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACB now has a Market Capitalization of 200.06M and an Enterprise Value of 176.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACB has reached a high of $3.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6758, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0849.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACB traded on average about 3.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.84M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 326.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.83M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.37% stake in the company. Shares short for ACB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 31.39M with a Short Ratio of 30.13M, compared to 31.14M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$3.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $48.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.46M to a low estimate of $43.8M. As of the current estimate, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.83M, an estimated increase of 28.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.95M, an increase of 27.80% less than the figure of $28.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.31M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $202.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.43M, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $205.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $244.29M and the low estimate is $189.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.