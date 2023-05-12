AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs AVDX

In the latest session, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) closed at $8.56 up 2.03% from its previous closing price of $8.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1574632 shares were traded. AVDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

On April 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $9.

On April 20, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on April 20, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Harris Matthew C sold 2,839,394 shares for $7.86 per share. The transaction valued at 22,317,637 led to the insider holds 15,139,898 shares of the business.

Harris Matthew C sold 950,000 shares of AVDX for $8,550,000 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 17,979,292 shares after completing the transaction at $9.00 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Wilhite Joel, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 13,272 shares for $9.21 each. As a result, the insider received 122,247 and left with 113,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVDX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVDX has reached a high of $11.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVDX has traded an average of 2.01M shares per day and 2.18M over the past ten days. A total of 199.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.01M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AVDX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.91M with a Short Ratio of 5.91M, compared to 5.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $89.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $92.14M to a low estimate of $87.31M. As of the current estimate, AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.56M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.2M, an increase of 14.30% less than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.21M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $375.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $365.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $367.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $316.35M, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $430.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $446M and the low estimate is $415.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.