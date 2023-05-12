Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.05

After finishing at $5.95 in the prior trading day, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: BW) closed at $5.38, down -9.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 701578 shares were traded. BW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On March 25, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On March 25, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Salamone Louis Jr bought 15,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 79,110 led to the insider holds 505,303 shares of the business.

Young Kenneth M bought 10,000 shares of BW for $55,482 on Mar 20. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 156,713 shares after completing the transaction at $5.55 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Morgan Jimmy B, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $5.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 39,373 and bolstered with 406,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BW now has a Market Capitalization of 514.69M and an Enterprise Value of 849.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BW has reached a high of $8.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 400.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 368.07k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.30M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 2.76M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $235.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $256M to a low estimate of $219M. As of the current estimate, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $221M, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $252.48M, an increase of 17.50% over than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $234.18M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $927.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $889.8M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $973.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.