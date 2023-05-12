Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

In the latest session, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) closed at $19.03 down -3.74% from its previous closing price of $19.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20694340 shares were traded. GOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Barrick Gold Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOLD now has a Market Capitalization of 35.59B and an Enterprise Value of 35.99B. As of this moment, Barrick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 311.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 46.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOLD has reached a high of $21.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOLD has traded an average of 18.21M shares per day and 16.31M over the past ten days. A total of 1.75B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.74B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GOLD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.92M with a Short Ratio of 12.92M, compared to 21.09M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GOLD is 0.40, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.60. The current Payout Ratio is 264.58% for GOLD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.98B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.04B to a low estimate of $2.94B. As of the current estimate, Barrick Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.86B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.42B, an increase of 38.70% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.4B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.01B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.36B and the low estimate is $10.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.