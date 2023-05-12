Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.21

As of close of business last night, Bright Health Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.21, down -14.31% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0357 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5540692 shares were traded. BHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2708 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2120.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Scherman Jeffrey J sold 5,836 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 2,159 led to the insider holds 79,420 shares of the business.

Mikan George Lawrence III sold 394,896 shares of BHG for $157,958 on Mar 13. The CEO & President now owns 210,318 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Smith Cathy R, who serves as the CFO & CAO of the company, sold 114,173 shares for $0.40 each. As a result, the insider received 45,669 and left with 289,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHG now has a Market Capitalization of 130.01M and an Enterprise Value of 874.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHG has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2456, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8865.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHG traded 4.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 629.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BHG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 15.8M with a Short Ratio of 15.80M, compared to 14.27M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $751.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $763.3M to a low estimate of $720.28M. As of the current estimate, Bright Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.58B, an estimated decrease of -52.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $744.06M, a decrease of -57.90% less than the figure of -$52.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $754.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $722.27M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.47B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.