Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $1.22 in the prior trading day, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) closed at $1.04, down -14.75%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14028300 shares were traded. CGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CGC by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Lazzarato David Angelo sold 3,733 shares for $2.97 per share. The transaction valued at 11,087 led to the insider holds 19,679 shares of the business.

Yanofsky Theresa sold 3,717 shares of CGC for $11,039 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 25,137 shares after completing the transaction at $2.97 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, SCHMELING JUDY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,792 shares for $2.97 each. As a result, the insider received 5,322 and left with 57,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGC now has a Market Capitalization of 793.37M and an Enterprise Value of 1.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $6.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6568, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6704.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 521.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.58M. Insiders hold about 33.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.21% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 39.09M with a Short Ratio of 40.31M, compared to 41.2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 11.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.28 and -$5.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $72.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.27M to a low estimate of $67.1M. As of the current estimate, Canopy Growth Corporation’s year-ago sales were $83.83M, an estimated decrease of -13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.98M, a decrease of -8.00% over than the figure of -$13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.76M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $341.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $308.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $319.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.25M, down -18.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $325.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.65M and the low estimate is $299.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.