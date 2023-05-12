ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Stocks Reach New Highs at $8.58 During Trading Session

In the latest session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) closed at $8.58 down -2.17% from its previous closing price of $8.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4036076 shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Linse Michael sold 810,000 shares for $8.57 per share. The transaction valued at 6,944,200 led to the insider holds 762,713 shares of the business.

Linse Michael sold 270,162 shares of CHPT for $2,322,993 on Apr 13. The Investor now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $8.60 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, JACKSON REX S, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,476 shares for $9.40 each. As a result, the insider received 136,074 and left with 1,086,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHPT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.07B and an Enterprise Value of 3.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $19.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHPT has traded an average of 8.35M shares per day and 6.82M over the past ten days. A total of 350.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 327.96M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 59.61M with a Short Ratio of 59.61M, compared to 53.58M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.01% and a Short% of Float of 20.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $128.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $131.93M to a low estimate of $124M. As of the current estimate, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $81.63M, an estimated increase of 57.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.01M, an increase of 52.40% less than the figure of $57.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $761M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $702.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $468.09M, up 50.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $944.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.