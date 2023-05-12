Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) closed at $3.44 in the last session, down -2.55% from day before closing price of $3.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6224546 shares were traded. CDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CDE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when THOMPSON J KENNETH bought 10,000 shares for $2.93 per share. The transaction valued at 29,287 led to the insider holds 234,122 shares of the business.

Gress Randy bought 20,000 shares of CDE for $58,580 on Feb 24. The Director now owns 205,213 shares after completing the transaction at $2.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.49B and an Enterprise Value of 1.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDE has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5412, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4354.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CDE traded on average about 5.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 282.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.60M. Insiders hold about 1.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.2M with a Short Ratio of 12.20M, compared to 13.78M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $198.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $198.62M to a low estimate of $198.62M. As of the current estimate, Coeur Mining Inc.’s year-ago sales were $204.12M, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.21M, an increase of 44.40% over than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $264.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $264.21M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $901.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $822M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $862.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $785.64M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $962.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $879M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.