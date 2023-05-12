Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for TAL Education Group (TAL)

The price of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) closed at $6.05 in the last session, up 8.04% from day before closing price of $5.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7489035 shares were traded. TAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TAL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.80B and an Enterprise Value of 921.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAL has reached a high of $10.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.01.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TAL traded on average about 7.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 635.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 501.29M. Insiders hold about 83.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TAL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 30.13M with a Short Ratio of 30.13M, compared to 22.9M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $269.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $269.6M to a low estimate of $269.6M. As of the current estimate, TAL Education Group’s year-ago sales were $224.04M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $367.9M, an increase of 51.60% over than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $367.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $367.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.