Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Ventas Inc. (VTR)

The price of Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) closed at $46.70 in the last session, down -0.72% from day before closing price of $47.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2513115 shares were traded. VTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 152.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 104.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On November 01, 2022, Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $63 to $48.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when CAFARO DEBRA A sold 32,932 shares for $52.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,736,834 led to the insider holds 863,555 shares of the business.

CAFARO DEBRA A sold 548 shares of VTR for $28,501 on Feb 01. The Chairman and CEO now owns 870,851 shares after completing the transaction at $52.01 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, CAFARO DEBRA A, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 17,400 shares for $56.43 each. As a result, the insider received 981,929 and left with 767,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTR now has a Market Capitalization of 17.74B and an Enterprise Value of 30.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTR has reached a high of $58.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VTR traded on average about 2.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 399.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.86M. Insiders hold about 0.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VTR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.38M with a Short Ratio of 6.38M, compared to 8.19M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VTR is 1.80, which was 1.35 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.82.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.4 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of the current estimate, Ventas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.13B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.93B and the low estimate is $4.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.