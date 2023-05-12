Consensus estimates for Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Heliogen Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.29, down -2.42% from its previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0072 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1415571 shares were traded. HLGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2981 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2899.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HLGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

On January 12, 2022, Siebert Williams Shank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Nant Capital, LLC bought 7,077 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,769 led to the insider holds 26,220,101 shares of the business.

Nant Capital, LLC bought 172,345 shares of HLGN for $43,017 on Apr 12. The 10% Owner now owns 26,213,024 shares after completing the transaction at $0.25 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Nant Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 280,219 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 70,055 and bolstered with 26,040,679 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLGN now has a Market Capitalization of 49.81M and an Enterprise Value of -77.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -11.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLGN has reached a high of $4.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2657, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1222.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HLGN traded 3.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 895.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 194.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.25M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HLGN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.17M with a Short Ratio of 10.17M, compared to 8.23M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 8.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.64M to a low estimate of $5.64M. As of the current estimate, Heliogen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.54M, an estimated decrease of -45.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.67M, an increase of 513.30% over than the figure of -$45.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.67M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.75M, up 382.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $184.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $252.75M and the low estimate is $115.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 177.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.