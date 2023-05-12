Consensus estimates for Wayfair Inc. (W) stock’s next quarter

The closing price of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) was $36.44 for the day, up 1.62% from the previous closing price of $35.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6523136 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of W’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on January 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Netzer Thomas sold 2,913 shares for $30.96 per share. The transaction valued at 90,177 led to the insider holds 96,919 shares of the business.

Schaferkordt Anke sold 686 shares of W for $21,105 on May 02. The Director now owns 9,976 shares after completing the transaction at $30.77 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Tan Fiona, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 7,375 shares for $35.44 each. As a result, the insider received 261,373 and left with 55,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, W now has a Market Capitalization of 4.44B and an Enterprise Value of 7.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $76.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.20.

Shares Statistics:

W traded an average of 5.57M shares per day over the past three months and 8.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.60% stake in the company. Shares short for W as of Apr 27, 2023 were 22.81M with a Short Ratio of 22.81M, compared to 24.14M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.31% and a Short% of Float of 43.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 29 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$1.37, while EPS last year was -$1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.23 and -$6.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.48. EPS for the following year is -$1.82, with 30 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$3.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 29 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.33B to a low estimate of $2.94B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.28B, an estimated decrease of -7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.86B, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of -$7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.59B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.22B, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.88B and the low estimate is $11.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.