Considering Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The closing price of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) was $31.53 for the day, down -1.41% from the previous closing price of $31.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660174 shares were traded. CERE stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CERE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when COLES N ANTHONY sold 50,000 shares for $31.47 per share. The transaction valued at 1,573,434 led to the insider holds 2,704 shares of the business.

COLES N ANTHONY sold 50,000 shares of CERE for $1,253,130 on Apr 11. The CEO and Chairperson now owns 2,704 shares after completing the transaction at $25.06 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, COLES N ANTHONY, who serves as the CEO and Chairperson of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $27.19 each. As a result, the insider received 81,570 and left with 2,704 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CERE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.92B and an Enterprise Value of 4.46B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERE has reached a high of $41.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.08.

Shares Statistics:

CERE traded an average of 684.05K shares per day over the past three months and 747.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.71M. Insiders hold about 17.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CERE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 5.32M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 10.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.48 and -$3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.62. EPS for the following year is -$2.83, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.54 and -$3.64.