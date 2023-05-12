Considering Unilever PLC (UL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The closing price of Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) was $54.28 for the day, up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $54.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1551263 shares were traded. UL stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UL now has a Market Capitalization of 139.52B and an Enterprise Value of 164.48B. As of this moment, Unilever’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UL has reached a high of $55.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.16.

Shares Statistics:

UL traded an average of 2.00M shares per day over the past three months and 1.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.52B. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 4.86M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.66, UL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.43. The current Payout Ratio is 57.00% for UL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 24, 2006 when the company split stock in a 9:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.