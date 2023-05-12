CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) closed at $10.29 down -2.92% from its previous closing price of $10.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1058430 shares were traded. CBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 09, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when KIM DENNIS D sold 112,219 shares for $9.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,070,536 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

KIM DENNIS D sold 7,781 shares of CBAY for $69,880 on Apr 13. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.98 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, KIM DENNIS D, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 100 shares for $8.98 each. As a result, the insider received 898 and left with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBAY now has a Market Capitalization of 867.86M and an Enterprise Value of 823.29M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has reached a high of $11.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CBAY has traded an average of 1.64M shares per day and 1.13M over the past ten days. A total of 87.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.92M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBAY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.07M with a Short Ratio of 11.07M, compared to 9.65M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.37% and a Short% of Float of 13.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.12, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.89.