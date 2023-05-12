Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) expected to report EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) closed at $17.52 down -5.50% from its previous closing price of $18.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607054 shares were traded. EGBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Gabelli & Co Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGBN now has a Market Capitalization of 980.09M. As of this moment, Eagle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGBN has reached a high of $51.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EGBN has traded an average of 330.32K shares per day and 464.44k over the past ten days. A total of 31.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.17M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EGBN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 1.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EGBN is 1.80, from 1.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.47%. The current Payout Ratio is 38.80% for EGBN, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 2013 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.75. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $70.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $70.2M to a low estimate of $70.2M. As of the current estimate, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $82.92M, an estimated decrease of -15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.9M, a decrease of -15.50% less than the figure of -$15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $289.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $289.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $332.87M, down -13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $299.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $299.9M and the low estimate is $299.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.