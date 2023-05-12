Enovis Corporation (ENOV) Shares Decline by -0.37% to Close at $55.79

The closing price of Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) was $55.79 for the day, down -0.37% from the previous closing price of $56.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582505 shares were traded. ENOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENOV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On October 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $57.

On September 12, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $68.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on September 12, 2022, with a $68 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Vinnakota Rajiv sold 1,396 shares for $57.18 per share. The transaction valued at 79,823 led to the insider holds 11,901 shares of the business.

Shirley Brady sold 695 shares of ENOV for $37,210 on Apr 03. The Pres. & COO now owns 61,291 shares after completing the transaction at $53.54 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, BERRY PHILLIP BENJAMIN (BEN), who serves as the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 600 shares for $51.84 each. As a result, the insider received 31,104 and left with 20,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENOV now has a Market Capitalization of 3.14B and an Enterprise Value of 3.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENOV has reached a high of $68.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.69.

Shares Statistics:

ENOV traded an average of 437.42K shares per day over the past three months and 483.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.01M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ENOV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 1.6M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $421.1M to a low estimate of $415.8M. As of the current estimate, Enovis Corporation’s year-ago sales were $395.12M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $412.5M, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $418.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $409M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.