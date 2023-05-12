Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.17, up 0.93% from its previous closing price of $2.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5525272 shares were traded. EOSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2101 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EOSE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Stidolph Russell Monoki bought 79,850 shares for $1.24 per share. The transaction valued at 99,166 led to the insider holds 160,310 shares of the business.

Mastrangelo Joe bought 65,000 shares of EOSE for $74,744 on Nov 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 403,727 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Bornstein Jeffrey S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,936 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOSE now has a Market Capitalization of 307.37M and an Enterprise Value of 471.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOSE has reached a high of $3.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1948, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7920.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EOSE traded 4.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.79M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EOSE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.5M with a Short Ratio of 12.50M, compared to 11.72M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.79% and a Short% of Float of 11.39%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.11. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $5.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.9M to a low estimate of $2.05M. As of the current estimate, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.89M, an estimated decrease of -15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.25M, a decrease of -30.50% less than the figure of -$15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.39M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.92M, up 128.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $338.25M and the low estimate is $142.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 512.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.